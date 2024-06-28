Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,682,000 after buying an additional 346,811 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after buying an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,358,000 after buying an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 159,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,145. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

