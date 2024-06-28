Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $315.77. The company had a trading volume of 190,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day moving average of $291.67.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

