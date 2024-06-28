Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after buying an additional 134,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 144,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

