Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 46,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

