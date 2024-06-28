Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,273 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 192,454 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.72. 62,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

