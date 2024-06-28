Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 435,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

