Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 22,091 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 213,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,915. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

