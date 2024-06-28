Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 301.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 466.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.98. 223,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

