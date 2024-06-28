Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Trading 5% Higher

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.85. 17,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 38,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.74.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

