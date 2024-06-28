Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $121.32 million and $700,683.14 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001463 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 121,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

