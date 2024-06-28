Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $142.05. 20,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,088. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

