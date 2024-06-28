Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of PCTY opened at $132.21 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 38.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paylocity by 195.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

