Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $21.59

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $22.08. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 247,307 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 579,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379,500 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

