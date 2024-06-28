Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,223,000 after buying an additional 370,234 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after buying an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after buying an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. 28,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,584. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

