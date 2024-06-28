Peru Ltd Intercorp Purchases 342,154 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Stock

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 342,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,730,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,387,182.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of IFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $30.59.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 487.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.