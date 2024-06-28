Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $294.64

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.64 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 306.88 ($3.89). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.83), with a volume of 930,640 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,846.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 56,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £174,471.10 ($221,325.76). 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

