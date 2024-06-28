Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,950 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,161,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,908,660. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

