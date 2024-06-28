Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $93.40 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

