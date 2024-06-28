PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Stock Price Down 16.6%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

PhoneX Trading Down 16.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

