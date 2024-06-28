Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 378,339 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

