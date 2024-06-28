Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of PIRS opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $41.78.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
