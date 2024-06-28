PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Shares Down 1%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.63. 192,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 168,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 233,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

