PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Shares Down 1%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.63. 192,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 168,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.