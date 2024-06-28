Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 22,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 27,637,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,928,629. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.