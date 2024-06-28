Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $93.40 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

