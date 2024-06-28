Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 4,428 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1,317.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,628,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

