Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,007,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,675. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

