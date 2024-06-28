Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $174.47. 2,365,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.