Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.72. 2,466,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.