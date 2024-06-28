Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DG traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.23. 9,251,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $139.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.23.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

