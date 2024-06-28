Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.73. 173,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

