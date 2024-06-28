Piper Sandler Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $100.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.77.

AFL opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $91.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

