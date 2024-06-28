Piper Sandler Raises Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $30.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Trupanion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRUP

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.82. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Trupanion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.