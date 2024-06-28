Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:PCFT opened at GBX 167.28 ($2.12) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 1 year low of GBX 130.40 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £509.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3,352.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Capital Global Financials
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.