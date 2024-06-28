Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:PCFT opened at GBX 167.28 ($2.12) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 1 year low of GBX 130.40 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £509.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3,352.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

