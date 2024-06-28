Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $356.00 at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $416.00 to $356.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.00.

POOL opened at $307.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a 1-year low of $299.24 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

