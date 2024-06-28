Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $555.85 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $555.85 million and approximately $61.10 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 125.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.55827977 USD and is up 18.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $96,290,749.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

