Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 121,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 210,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Portage Biotech Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,968,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.06% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

