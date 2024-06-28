Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 120,759,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,595,678. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

