Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.84. 12,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

