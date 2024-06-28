Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2122 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXT opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.
About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF
