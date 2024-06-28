Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2122 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXT opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

