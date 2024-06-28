Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,996 shares of company stock worth $8,361,411. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

