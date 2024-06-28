Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 69.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.12.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.