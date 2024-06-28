Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $168.99 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

