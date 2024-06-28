Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

