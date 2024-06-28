Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.95 and its 200-day moving average is $508.62.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
