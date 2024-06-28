Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

