Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 12,991 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.