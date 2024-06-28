Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

NYSE PGR opened at $211.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,674 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 207.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 703,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Progressive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 200,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

