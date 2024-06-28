ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 849,621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 392% compared to the typical daily volume of 172,671 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 10,769,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,954,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

