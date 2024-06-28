Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 82.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $903,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

