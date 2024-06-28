Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $31.88

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $35.46. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 213,389 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,234 shares of company stock worth $2,250,386. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

