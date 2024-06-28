Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 46,574 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $105,257.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $28,758.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Protara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 218,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,043. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TARA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protara Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.